Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 8th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,270 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.