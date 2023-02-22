TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

