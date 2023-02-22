TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
TPG Stock Performance
TPG stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TPG
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.81.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.