Embecta Corp. (EMBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 13th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $68,114,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

