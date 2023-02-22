Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on March 14th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

