MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 10th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

