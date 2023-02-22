Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

