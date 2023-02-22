Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.43 on April 10th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 1.4294 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

