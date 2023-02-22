Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance
Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.14.
About Qilian International Holding Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qilian International Holding Group (QLI)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.