Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.14.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

