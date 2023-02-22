MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

