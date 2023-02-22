Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $224,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Trading Down 4.2 %
Wingstop stock opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $180.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.