Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

