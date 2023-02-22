Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $320.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

