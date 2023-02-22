Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,157 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE VAC opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $170.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

