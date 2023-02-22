Shell Asset Management Co. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of DDS opened at $337.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $417.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.15.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

