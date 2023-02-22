Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 521 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.5 %

DECK stock opened at $399.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $433.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

