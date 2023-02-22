Shell Asset Management Co. Has $553,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $159,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,586 shares of company stock valued at $393,506 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

