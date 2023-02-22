Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

