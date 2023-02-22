Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $957,059 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALSN opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.