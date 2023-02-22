Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,459 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

