Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,564 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Greif were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $1,379,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.3% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE GEF opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

