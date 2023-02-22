Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Evergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Profile

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.