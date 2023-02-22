Shell Asset Management Co. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

