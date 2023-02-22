Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,358 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Down 0.1 %

APA opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

APA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

