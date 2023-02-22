Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

