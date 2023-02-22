Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$11.46

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.15. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The company has a market cap of C$890.56 million, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

