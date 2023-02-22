Head to Head Comparison: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Business Travel Group and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Booking 0 10 15 1 2.65

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 24.58%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,496.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Booking.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Booking $10.96 billion 8.59 $1.17 billion $60.89 39.83

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A 26.27% 6.39% Booking 15.23% 81.11% 15.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats Global Business Travel Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

