Head-To-Head Comparison: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.18 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93%

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

