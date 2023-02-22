Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,472.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SHEL opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

