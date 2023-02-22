Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $154.20

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after buying an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

