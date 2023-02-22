Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

