Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price at $19.00

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,777 shares of company stock worth $266,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Down 2.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

