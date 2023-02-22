Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZRSEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

ZRSEF stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

