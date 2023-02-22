QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 5.36. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,843 shares of company stock worth $2,595,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.