JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,576 shares of company stock worth $7,003,304. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

