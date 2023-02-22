Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $2.38

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Amarin stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

