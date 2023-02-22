Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $2.38

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
Several research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Amarin Trading Down 2.2 %
Amarin stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
