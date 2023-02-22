Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.56. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Codexis by 1,209.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

