Beyond Meat (BYND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

