Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of ORGN opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. The stock has a market cap of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,836 shares of company stock worth $1,395,449. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 120,061 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

