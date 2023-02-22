Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials Price Performance
Shares of ORGN opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. The stock has a market cap of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.71.
Insider Activity at Origin Materials
In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,836 shares of company stock worth $1,395,449. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.