Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

