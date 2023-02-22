Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 2.5 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $26,561,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 341,382 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.