Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brightcove Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.