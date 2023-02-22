Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

