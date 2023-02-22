Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Computer Task Group Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $114.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
