Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $114.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

