Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,803,000. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,466 shares of the software’s stock valued at $46,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,822 shares of the software’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

