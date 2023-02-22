Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,803,000. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
