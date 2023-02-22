Comparing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Software and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 7.22 $311.00 million $22.85 76.16 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $5.02 billion 0.28 $315.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Software.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Software and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software presently has a consensus price target of $2,587.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.86% 65.94% 15.94% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Software beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products portfolio includes pedestrian trucks, horizontal and vertical level order pickers, narrow aisle trucks, automated guided vehicles, stacker cranes, load handling equipment, reach trucks, stackers, tow tractors, low lift and double decker trucks, and electric drive trains, as well as pallet trucks; counterbalanced trucks; small-series and customized trucks; powertrain solutions; and electronic control units, lithium-ion batteries, and chargers. It also develops and distributes warehouse and fleet management systems, steering softwares for conveyor systems, and other digital solutions, as well as automation systems; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

