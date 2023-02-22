Analyzing Brunswick Bancorp (BRBW) & The Competition

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brunswick Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 23.49% N/A N/A Brunswick Bancorp Competitors 26.40% 12.94% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million $3.85 million 13.51 Brunswick Bancorp Competitors $1.84 billion $324.44 million 10.33

Brunswick Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp Competitors 779 7202 6476 298 2.43

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Brunswick Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunswick Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Brunswick Bancorp peers beat Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

