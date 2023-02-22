Analyzing GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% First Northwest Bancorp 17.25% 9.40% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GrandSouth Bancorporation and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and First Northwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $90.71 million 1.63 $15.65 million $1.70 8.75

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Northwest Bancorp.

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats First Northwest Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

