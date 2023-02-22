Comparing Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cedar Fair and Alpine Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus price target of $52.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Alpine Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.34 $307.67 million $5.46 8.21 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Alpine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 16.93% -28.89% 7.98% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

