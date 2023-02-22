Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Data I/O stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.08. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

