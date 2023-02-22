Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 103,890 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

NYSE KOF opened at $71.33 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

