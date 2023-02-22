Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $23.30 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.